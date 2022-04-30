2023: Niger North calls on Senator Sabi to go for third term



….presents him N20m nomination forms

By Haruna Salami

Constituents from the 8 local government areas of Niger North senatorial district of Niger state Thursday stormed the Senate to call on Senator Sabi Abdullahi to run for another term.



The Director General of Sabi Abdullahi senatorial campaign, Muhammad Danladi said at the occasion that as preparations are in top gear for the 10th National Assembly, they have come to express their gratitude to Senator Sabi “for a job well done in the 8th and 9th Senate and to call on him to run for Niger North in the 10th Senate”.



He said Sabi has been “tested and trusted” by constituents from the 8 local governments comprising Niger North senatorial district: Agwara, Borgu, Kontagora, Magama, Mariga, Mashega, Rijau and Wushishi.



Speakers who took turns to speak praised the senator for the prompt ways he handled matters of concern to them , such as the manner he carries their cry over banditry attacks to the appropriate quarters which led to deployment of security personnel leading to reduction in the attacks by the criminals.



The DG said all the 87 wards in Niger North senatorial district are in support of Sabi “because since 1999 when democracy returned we have not seen a representative like Sabi Abdullahi in security and provision of infrastructure”.He said “we are satisfied to associate with you”.



Highlight of the event was the presentation of APC expression of interest and nomination forms for Senate which costs N20 million.According to them, they were taxing themselves to raise the money to buy the form, but help miraculously came their way.



Responding, Senator Sabi expressed gratitude to God and his people for their efforts, adding that politics to him as about the people and “any politics that does not benefit the people is useless”.“For me, it is people first, people always” adding “victory is from God”.He assured them that he will do more in the three areas of his duty: law making, representation and oversight, if he is re-elected.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

