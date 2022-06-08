2023: Niger APC Guber candidate congratulates Sen.Tinubu

Alhaji Umar Bago , All Progressives( APC) gubernatorial candidate in Niger, has congratulated the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his victory at the party’s primary.

Bago told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday that Tinubu had the capacity to reposition the country for optimal performance through good democratic governance.

He said the emergence of Tinubu as flag bearer of the APC in the 2023 general elections would be a victory for the Nigeria project.

According to him, the Jagaba “has the capacity to provide the needed leadership that would consolidate and continue to ensure the country’s democratic gains”.

Bago commended the President, Muhammadu Buhari, for providing the enabling environment that produced the standard flag bearer, the National Working Committee, the delegates and all other organs and structures of the party across the federation for the collective efforts at ensuring the success of the convention.

Bago, also congratulated other aspirants for their doggedness and maturity demonstrated before, during and after the exercise.

” We all ran this race like brothers and sisters had agreed from the onset that we shall collectively work along with the winner to ensure the victory of our great party during the 2023 general elections.

We also agreed that the victory of the winner at the Presidential Primaries will be a victory for all of us,”he said.

Bago who is a member of the House of Representatives, called on Nigerians to support the party candidates to win the forth coming general elections to ensure continuity of the laudable programmes of the Buhari administration.

“Today, Sen. Bola Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, on the platform of our dear party, has won and I trust he has the capacity and the knowledge to ensure good democratic governance just like he has done it in Lagos state.

” In any contest, there must be a winner. However, I call upon all the contestants especially the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to work tirelessly towards the victory of the party in the elections.

” As l often say, God rules in the affairs of men and He has a purpose for what just happened, we all should collectively work towards the success of all our candidates in the coming elections.

” I appeal to Progressive supporters to fully arm themselves with permanent voters cards as it remains the only tool needed for the party to capture all the elective positions during the general elections. ( NAN)

