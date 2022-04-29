2023: NIDOA former chairman purchases RPR nomination forms for presidential race

Patience Key, former Chairman, Board of Directors, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA), has joined the presidential race by purchasing the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) expression of interest and nomination forms.

Key, who was speaking to newsmen shortly after obtaining her nomination forms at the party national secretariat on Thursday in Abuja, said that she would prioritise tackling insecurity, poverty and injustice.

She was accompanied to the party secretariat by her supporters from different states.

Key said that the three agenda were in line with PRP’s constitution and programmes.

“Number one is peace. Why I say peace is because with the chaotic situation we see ourselves, security is basic. To be able to gain peace, we need to look at the root causes of this problem.

“We need to put together structures to be able to tackle and erase poverty in our country through education, healthcare and building structures.”

Key, who was the first to obtain the party’s presidential nomination form, also pledged to address inequality in the country, especially gender bias facing women and marginalisation causing some parties in the country to be demanding for secession.

“The third one is wealth creation. A nation that does not produce anything cannot grow.

“Yes, we are the giant of Africa in terms of our population; the population alone is not going to make us what we need to be if we don’t produce; if we are not industrialised, if we don’t build capacity.

“I believe that the number one thing is wealth creation, building the potential because Nigerian has talents.

“We have great population and with our population, we do not need other country to survive. We just need to do the right thing and so on.”

Key said that she decided to contest on the platform of PRP because the party had ideology and structures in the 36 states, the FCT and 777 local governments needed to win elections.

“Also the way Nigerians are looking at the next election, it is no more just about party. They are looking at individuals. They are looking at what this person or group has for us.

“And for the 18 political parties that we have, you see that PRP has the oldest ideology and the best identity. We have stayed on course, since inception, we have not shifted.

She said that these and many other characteristics were presently attracting many great Nigerians to the party.

Key commended Nigerians both within the country and those in the Diaspora for contributing toward the purchase of her nomination forms, said such gesture had energised her to join the race, adding “nothing can stop me’’.

The Party National Secretary, Babatunde Ali assured all the aspirants of free, fair and credible primaries from where the party’s presidential candidate would emerge.

“Our circular is already out. Our guideline is already out and it is going to be by indirect voting. Delegates are going to vote and whoever wins, I can guarantee you, PRP will give it to that person.

“In our party, the first principle is value and quality of human beings. It does not matter if she is a woman. If she wins she will have it.”

Ali advised aspirants running on the platform of the party not to run manifestoes that were not in line with the party’s documents.

The documents, according to him include its constitution, programmes and principles, “which are always together’’.

He also advised the aspirants that the party supremacy must also be honoured at all times.

“In the Constitution of PRP, the president, the governors, elected officials and others are members of the National Working Committee and the chairman of the party is the leader,” he said.(NAN)

