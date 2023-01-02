2023: NGO inaugurates shun voter apathy campaign in Sokoto

By Mohammad Nasir

The Golden Star Initiative, an NGO, on Monday inaugurated a project ‘Shun Voter Apathy’ campaign in Sokoto State.

Mr Anas Sunusi, the NGO’s Executive Director, said the aim of the project is to mobilise young voters to register, collect Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote in the 2023 general elections.

According to him, the campaign will focus on four states in the northwest region that include Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi and Zamfara.

“The aim is targeted toward increasing voter turnout in Nigeria by mobilising 60 per cent of young registered voters to participate in the electoral process.

“This is using traditional and non-traditional tools of political mobilisation,” he said.

Sunusi added that the campaign will give more emphasis on discouraging the young voters on selling their votes.

“We want to ensure our teeming youth understand the effect of selling their votes during elections and initiate the love and respect for our country,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present at the inauguration include, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, political parties, and National Orientation Agency (NOA), representatives, among others. (NAN)