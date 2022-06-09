2023: NGO begs Nigerians to vote wisely

Mr Sultan Teslim, Project Coordinator, Concerned Nation Builders Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, on Thursday urged Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023.

Teslim said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Epe, Lagos State, that Nigerians must vote wisely in the next elections to put the country on the path of greatness.

He said that votes should be cast based on the candidate’s competence instead of popularity, wealth or party afflation.

“The popularity of a man does not determine his appropriateness. It is his efficiency and what he has in stock for the betterment of the society that matter.

“We will all face the music if we elect people into public offices based on popularity or money; we should vote based on responsiveness and reliability.

“It doesn’t matter weather you are a PDP, APC, APGA, NNPP, SDP member or not; what matters is voting for the right candidate,” he told NAN.

The coordinator said that there were many vibrant young Nigerians who could handle governance.

“Therefore, reasonable, hardworking and energetic youths should come out and participate in governance.

“Governance is not meant for old people alone, the young can participate.

“We pray to God to give Nigeria the right leaders for development,” he said. (NAN).

