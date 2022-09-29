2023: New Kwara CP promises level playing ground

By Afusat Agunbiade-Oladipo

The new Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Paul Odama, has promised a level playing ground for all political tendencies in the state during their electioneering campaigns.Odama assured all political parties and their candidates of a fair deal once they respect the rules.

He made this known while briefing journalists at the Police Headquarters on Thursday in Ilorin.Odama also promised to sustain and even better the already established peace and security prevailing in the state.“My policing mandate also includes the provision of a level playing field for all political tendencies irrespective of parties or where they come from.“

We promise to discharge our duties with clear conscience and fear of God.“To fight crimes and criminality, enforce all laws within the provisions of the Nigerian constitution and rule of law, to democratically police the state and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens and residents alike, in line with global best policing practice.“I want to use this medium to advise would-be law breakers and criminal elements in the state to change their ways and be law abiding,or pack their bags and baggages and relocate to any state they feel is safe to carry on with their lawless activities,” he said.Odama said the command was prepared to work with both state and non-state security actors to police the state with all available human and material resources to ensure peace reigns supreme.

He added that the “Command is also ready to advance the community policing mantra of the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji UsmanAlkali Baba (NPM, fdc), for effective community participation inthe arduous task of emplacement of a crime free society.“The Command is not unaware that, officially, political partycampaigns have started, as such, the command in conjunctionwith other sister services have concluded plans to emplaceadequate security for all political parties.“We will make make sure their campaigns is free of any intimidation across the length and breath of the state”.Besides, the police boss assured youths in the state, especially students, of the command’s determination to work with the youth, respect their rights and continue to protect them at all times.“However, we will also expect the youth to see the police as a partner in the process of creating a Police Force we all yearn for, hence, we need their cooperation and support in this regard.”Odama reiterated that policemen have no right to randomly stop any citizen and demand for telephone handsets for search, except perhaps, the phone is a proceed of crime or for purposes of investigation and thatshould be in the police station.“My policemen are well aware of this fact, any policeman caught in this illegal act would be dealt with accordingly,” the police commissioner warned.He however solicited for the cooperation of all to always make use of emergency telephone lines already in the public space to report incidences that require urgent police actions within their areas. (NAN)

