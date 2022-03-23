2023: New INEC REC visits Oba Akiolu, seeks traditional rulers’ support

The new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in Lagos State, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, on Tuesday, sought support of traditional rulers in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Agbaje made the request when he led other management staff of the commission on a courtesy visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu.

INEC Acting Head of Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) in the state, Mrs Kemi Oyedotun, in a statement, said Agbaje appreciated the Oba for his efforts in voters’ sensitisation and enlightenment as well as in ensuring peace during elections.

Agbaje is quoted as urging Oba Akiolu to help in the enlightenment and encouragement of other Obas as well as residents of the state to use the window of the ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to get registered.

This, he said, was necesssary for them so as to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, eligible residents of the state must come out and increase their participation in the last and 4th quarter of the CVR, which will begin on April 11.

The INEC boss told the paramount ruler that the figure of the new registrants in the state was low at present.

He said that the role of traditional leaders could not be over-emphasised in INEC various activities, peaceful elections and mobilisation of voters for elections.

In his response, Oba Akiolu, is quoted as reiterating his call for a ‘Special Status’ for Lagos in the Nigerian Constitution.

He assured INEC that he would use his influence to propagate the message of the ongoing CVR.

The traditional ruler promised to tell Lagos residents to come out for the registration and also to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of the forthcoming general elections. (NAN)

