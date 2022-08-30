2023: NCWS commences advocacy on women inclusiveness by political parties

By Dorcas Jonah

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) said it had commenced advocacy visits to political parties to create awareness on the inclusion of women ahead of the 2023 General Elections

The National President of NCWS, Hajiya Lami Lau, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Lau said that the advocacy visit would urge political parties to include women at all levels of elective positions to attain the 35 per cent affirmative action.

“We have written letters to all the political parties for a visit to enable us chart a way forward ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The NCWS national president said that the council had visited some of the political parties to discuss ways to carry women along in the forthcoming elections.

Lau said that the council held a symposium with the theme: “Transition Politics: The challenges and prospects for Gender Inclusions in Nigeria.”

The NCWS national president said the symposium was to further drive home the council’s agenda.

She said that the advocacy visit was part of the council’s ongoing advocacy to seek ways of working together to strengthen the country’s democracy.

Lau urged political parties to adopt the tenets of true democratic principles as a guide to all party’s decisions and actions.

She said: ”Nigerian women had continued to register poor representation in politics and leadership in spite of the huge numerical strength and various national, international legal instruments on gender inclusion and mainstreaming.

”In the history of Nigeria’s democratic rule, women have not attained up to 11 per cent representation in both elective and appointive positions.

“We want to change this narrative and ensure that women’s representation in political and leadership positions will change.

”This starts with the 2023 General Elections and political parties have a major role to play in achieving these.

“As a council, we want to collaborate with growth driven institutions, and visionary leadership that share progressive ideals for true democracy, equity and social justice.” (NAN)

