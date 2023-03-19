2023: Nasarawa voters laud peaceful conduct of polls

By Awayi Kuje

Some voters in Akwanga and Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Areas of Nasarawa State have lauded the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state.

In separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the respondents also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for improving on its srvice delivery.

Mr Bulus Anzaku, a voter at LGEA Primary School Ezhiba polling unit of Wakama ward, commended voters for ensuring peaceful conduct of the polls.

Anzaku also commended security agents for ensuring orderliness during the election.

Mrs Asaba Luka, a voter in Akpata polling unit, lauded INEC for improvement personnel and material deployments as well as in BVAS performance.

She also commended the electorate for conducting themselves peacefully during and after the election

Another voter at Akwanga Police station unit, Mr Emmanuel Austine, appreciated God for the peaceful exercise.

He said that the election in their polling units were free, fair and credible.

NAN reports that accreditation and voting started in many of the polling units between 10.02 a.m and 10.15 a.m.

Voter apathy was however recorded in most polling units visited by NAN. (NAN)