2023: Nasarawa stakeholders assure APC of massive votes

By Awayi Kuje

Stakeholders of Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State have assured Gov. Abdullahi Sule and othe APC camdidates of massive votes in the February and March general elections.

The stakeholders gave the assurance during a townhall meeting with Sule and his campaign council, state APC officials and other government functionaries on Tuesday in Umaisha, Toto LGA.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, and Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu, the Chairman of Toto Local Government Council, appreciated the governor for all that he is doing for their people.

They said that Sule has brought lasting peace and infrastructural facilities to Toto and its environs, hence the need of their stand to give him and APC massive votes in polls.

The speaker said: “His Execllency, Eng. Abdullahi Sule has done extremely well in developing our area, Toto Local Government, and other local government areas

“He has constructed roads, health and education facilities among other infrastructure across communities.”

He assured the governor that the people of the area would give him and other candidates of APC massive votes in the elections.

“We don’t have any other candidate apart from Gov. Sule to be our governor again in 2023 by God’s grace,” he declared.

The speaker therefore called on the people of the area and the state to vote Sen. Bola Tinubu, the Presidential candidate of APC, Sule and other APC candidates in the elections.

The chairman of Toto LGA assured the governor of their resolve to re-elect him for another four years in office.

He also assured of their readiness to mobilise support for Tinubu and other APC candidates in the elections.

On their parts, Mr Ahmed Shuaibu, the APC Chairman, Toto LGA; Mr Benjamin Musa, former Overseer, Gadabuke Development Area; and Mr Musa Agidi, Chairman, APC Elders Forum, among other stakeholders, lauded the governor for his giant strides across the state.

They pledged their resolve to mobilise support for the governor and other APC candidates to succeed in the upcoming elections.

They, however, appealed to the governor for more appointments, employment, infrastructure, and youth and women empowerment, among other needs.

Responding, Sule restated his continous commitment to providing infrastructure such as more roads, electricity, health, youth and women empowerment to the people of the area and the state at large.

“I will provide more infrastructure to communites across the state in order to change people lives positively,” he said.

Sule appreciated the stakeholders and other people for turning out enmass for the meeting.

The governor also promised to continue to adhere to rule of law and provide good goerannce.

He solicited for the support and votes of the people of the area and Nigerians to enable him and all other APC candidates emerge victorious during the elections.

Besides, he called for unity among the people of the state for peace, progress and development of the state.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Dr John Mamman, said that the stakeholders meeting was to enable the governor hear from the electorate and other persons about the performance of his administration and to also know their challenges.

“We are also here to thank you for the support you are giving to His Excellency, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, over the years.

“We want to appeal to you to support His Excellency’s re-election bid as Gov. Sule is doing well and still doing well,” he said.

The APC chairman listed the achievements recorded so far by Sule in the area to include security, roads, health and education, among others.

Mamman called on the people of the state to vote for Tinubu, Sule and all other APC candidates during the elections. (NAN)