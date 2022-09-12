2023 : Nasarawa lawmaker receives scores of APGA supporters into APC

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Abdullahi Angibi, member representing Lafia Central Constituency at the Nasarawa State House Of Assembly, has received scores of APGA members into his party, the APC, at his constituency.Angibi, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts, received the defectors into APC during at a reception organized in his honour on Monday in Lafia.

He assured the defectors of equal treatment while urging them and other people of the constituency to work for the victory of APC in 2023 and beyond.The lawmaker also urged the people of his community not to allow anyone to deceive them to vote for any other political party except the ruling APC.“APC has all what it takes to take you people to the promise land.” Gov. Abdullahi Sule has performed well and still performing. Let us all work tirelessly for his re-election, my re-election and all other APC candidates to win in 2023.“I have also embarked on construction of boreholes and provision of other social amenities,

providing employments and empowerment of my constituents” I will consolidate on my laudable achievements, if voted for the second tenure in office come 2023,” he saidHe promised to lobby the state government to establish hospital in Agyaragu community to meet their health needs and ensure the completion of some ongoing projects.The assemblyman encouraged members of the party in the area to work in unity and vote for all candidates of APC in next year’s election.Also, An APC stalwart in the area, Alhaji Saleh Asiri and ECDA Chairman of Agyaragu community, Mr Joseph Apla, both said Angibi had done well, hence the need for the people of the constituency to re-elect him in 2023.

They said that the lawmaker deserved second tenure to do more for the people of his constituency and to enable the people to enjoy more dividends of democracy .In their separate submissions, the Conveners of the programme, Augustine Akpu and Emmanuel Ayuba, said they organized the event to appreciate Angibi for his numerous contributions to the development of Agyaragu community.

They assured him of their support for his victory in 2023 election.Responding, Mr Abdulmumin Maibile, a former APGA chieftain in the state and leader of the defectors, said they joined APC due to the achievements of the lawmaker and APC government in general. ( NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

