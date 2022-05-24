2023: Nasarawa lawmaker promises quality representation, if elected Rep

Nasarawa State assemblyman Aliyu Dogara has promised to provide quality representation to the people of Nasarawa North Federal Constituency, if elected to the National Assembly in 2023.Dogara, member representing Wamba constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, is seeking election to the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He gave the assurance during a meeting with the Wamba Local Government Area officials of the party, councillors, chairmen and secretaries of the 10 electoral wards of the area on Tuesday in Lafia.Dogara, who is currently the Chairman, House of Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, pledged total commitment toward addressing the curent challenges facing the constituency if given the mandate.”I am contesting for this position in order to provide sound and quality respresentation, attract development to our constituency and to promote unity and peace among our people and neighbours.“You know what I have done and still doing in the House of Assembly toward uplifting the standard of living of our people.“I will do more if elected to the Green Chamber by initiating projects that will have direct bearing on the lives of our people,” he said.

The lawmaker solicited the support of the officials and other stakehoders of the party to enable him emerge during the forthcoming primaries.Dogara also said that he had what it takes to move the constituency to the next level of developmemt, if given the opportunity.“I am qualified, have the experienced and what it takes to represent us at the National Assembly,” he said.He also assured of his readiness to empower the people of the constituency in order to improve on their standard of living.Dogara further called on the officials and other members of the party to remain united for the progress and development of the party beyond 2023.Besides, he drummed support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.Mr Aliyu Barde, the state APC Deputy Chairman, who spoke on behalf of the delagation, prayed and wished Dogara well in his political ambition. (NAN)

