2023: Nasarawa lawmaker campaigns for Tinubu, APC

By Awayi Kuje

The Deputy Chief Whip of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Alkali, has urged Nigerians to elect the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in the upcoming general elections.

Alkali (APC-Lafia North) also called on his constituents to vote for Gov. Abdullahi Sule and other APC candidates in the polls.

He made the appeal while engaging with some political groups and stakeholders of his constituency on Thursday in Lafia.

Alkali, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said delivering APC candidates at all levels remain the task his people must strive to achieve.

“Let’s continue to support APC at all levels to succeed.

“Please vote for me; Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President; His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule for Governor and all APC candidates in the elections.

“His Excellency, Gov Abdullahi Sule’s, achievements are everywhere in the state.

“Voting for him and all other APC candidates will enable us enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

He noted that a vote for APC is a vote for overall growth and development of the country.

The lawmaker called on his people to be law abiding and remain committed to constituted authorities for peace, progress and development of their communities.

Earlier, Mr Aminu Dauda, the APC Chairman, Assakio Electoral Ward, had led his Exco on a solidarity visit to the lawmaker.

Mr Aminu Musa, the APC Chairman of Shabu/Kwandare Electoral Ward, also led his Exco to Alkali on a similar visit, among other groups. (NAN)