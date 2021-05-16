Nasarawa State House of Assembly Speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, says there is no alternative to Gov Abdullahi Sule and All Progressive Congress ( APC) in the state in 2023.

Abdullahi stated this on Saturday when playing host to individuals and groups that paid him sallah homage in his county home, Umaisha, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

The speaker described Gov. Sule as a leader with great passion and zeal for peace, unity and speedy growth of the state, hence the need for all to rally round him to succeed beyond 2023.

“The handwriting is very clear on the wall, as far as I am concerned in Nasarawa State we have no any other candidate to file in 2023 apart from Gov. Sule.

“Every state, every country, every local area and so on, elect leaders that will give result.

“With the antecedence of Gov. Sule, especially some of us that are working closely with him know very well that his project, his dream, his thinking day and night is all about Nasarawa State.

“So, what else do we want than to give him all the necessary support to succeed and transformed our beloved state because if God spare our lives and by his grace, A.A Sule will serve for eight years,” he said.

Abdullahi emphasised that peace was priceless and the first instrument of development, hence the need for all to give the governor all the needed support to enable him succeed.

“His peace and development efforts is encouraging more investors to the state to boost socio economic activities,” he added.

Abdullahi said that the state assembly under his watch would give Sule maximum support and cooperation to succeed beyond every expectation.

He also said that the assembly would continue to enact laws and pass resolutions that will be of the best interest of the people of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the individuals and groups who were in Umaisha to identify with the speaker include member of the House of Representative for Nasarawa/Toto, Alhaji Abdulmumini Ari.

Others were Chairman, Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) Alhaji Mohammed Sani Ottos, Deputy Chairman, Toto LGA, Kabiru Ibrahim and some cabinet members with stakeholders of the council.

Also among the visitors included APC youths and women groups, tribal and ethnic groups from Nasarawa and Toto LGAs, other politicians among others.

Some leaders of the visiting groups and individuals said that they were in Umaisha to felicitate the speaker at the sallah celebration and assure him of their support to the government of the day at all time.( NAN)

