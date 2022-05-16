2023: Nasarawa Assembly Speaker preaches peace, unity among Nigerians

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, has urged Nigerians to be united irrespective of political differences, for peace and development to thrive.

The speaker (APC- Umaisha/ Ugya) made the call on Monday while playing host to Forum of District Heads in Umaisha /Ugya Constituency, Toto Local Government Area of the state.

Balarabe-Abdullahi said that peace is key to societal development hence the need for Nigerians to embrace unity and peace in the interest of growth and development.

He appreciated the forum for the visit and urged them to continue to preach and maintain peace in their domains.

“ I want to appreciate you for your visit and to assure you of my commitment to inclusive governance in order to give you a sense of belonging.

“I will continue to represent my people well, lobby for projects into my constituency that will improve on our standard of living,” he said.

He also called for the support of the district heads to continue to promote peace and development in the area.

“I want to reassure you of government commitment to continue to provide our people with the much needed dividends of democracy.

“ I call on you to continue to sustain your support for government in order to enjoy the much needed dividends of democracy’’, he added.

Earlier, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullahi, Chairman of the Forum, who led other 17 district heads, said that the visit was to identify with the speaker over his purposeful leadership.

He also commended the speaker’s efforts in attracting development to the area and assured of the peoples’ support to enable him to succeed beyond 2023.

The chairman passed a vote of confidence on the speaker for quality representation while endorsing him for another term in office in 2023. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

