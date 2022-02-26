2023: Nasarawa APC stakeholders task members on unity, teamwork

Stakeholders and executive members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Wakama electoral ward, Nasarawa State, have called on members of the party to continue to unite and work for victory in 2023.



The stakeholders made the appeal on Saturday during a joint APC stakeholders/executive members meeting of the ward in Wakama, Nassarawa Eggon Local Government Area of the state.



Mr Thomas Dasu, the Chairman of the APC Statekholders in the ward, said that if members remain united, it would not only ensure the victory of the party at all levels but would also promote peace in the party and the constituency.



Dasu said that the stakeholders and party officials have passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki (APC-Nasarawa North) and Alhaji Muluku Agah, member representing Nassarawa Eggon East constituency at the state legislature, over their purposeful leadership.



Dasu said that both Sule, Akwashiki and Muluku have performed well, hence the need for the people to support them to continue beyond 2023.



He said that the meeting was aimed at discussing ways forward on how to move the party in the area to success.



“We the APC Stakeholders of Wakama electoral ward have endorsed His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, Sen. Godiya Akwashiki and Hon. Muluku Agah for another term in office come 2023.



“They have done well and still doing well towards impacting positively on the lives of our people and others.



“For us to continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy, there is the need for us to support them, mobilise support for them to succeed beyond 2023,” he said.



He urged the party faithful in the area to continue to work in unity for the progress of the party and for the overall development of the area.



Also speaking, Messrs Monday Nanza and Bala John, stakeholders of the party; the Chairman of Wakama electoral ward, Mr Usman Gboble, and Mr Thomas Bako, Councilor representing Wakama ward, said the endorsements followed the encouraging performances of the trio in office.



The stakeholders said that supporting Sule, Akwashiki and Muluku was to enable them consolidate on their achievements.



They therefore urged the people of the ward and the state at large to pray and ensure the re-election of the governor, senator and the member in 2023. (NAN)

