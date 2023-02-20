2023: Muslim Scholars Pray For Nigeria, Endorse Tinubu For President

The Concerned Yoruba Muslim Scholars in Nigeria (CYMSN), in collaboration with other stakeholders prayed for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections in Abuja.

The group which claimed it has also endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the February 25 presidential election, offered prayers for the peaceful transition from civilian to another civilian.

In his welcome speech, the Secretary General of the group, Professor Abideen Olaiya, said during the prayer session for the success and victory of Tinubu at the polls held at the National Mosque, Abuja urged political leaders not to heat up the polity by their statements capable of destabilising the country.

Olaiya, said the call for interim government and election postponement by some politicians can jeopardise the electoral process.

He noted that Tinubu possesses the competence, capacity and the ability to bring good governance to Nigerians if elected as president.

“We are an organisation working for the peaceful transition of electoral process. We organised this prayer as an intercessional prayer for divine favour from Almighty Allah to make transition that is ongoing peaceful and successful. Because the situation of things in the country has always been at precarious situation when we are running towards another election essentially at this particular point in time.

“The fuel scarcity and the naira redesign policy crises amongst others is giving us a serious concern. And we have gathered to pray to Almighty God to give us intervention so that we can have a smooth and peaceful conduct of the electoral process.

“We are equally praying for the victory of Asiwaju and Shettima Presidential Project. The Ummah have sat severally and we have taken our decision to endorse the presidential project of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima. We are equally praying that Almighty Allah will give them victory in the upcoming elections. And we are equally praying that Almighty Allah should make them to be able to deliver good governance to Nigerians because Nigerians are seriously yearning for capable and competent leader to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are advising the political leaders to take it easy for themselves. This situation with the electorate is not as rosy as it were. We want the politicians not to unnecessarily heat up the polity the more by making statements that can destabilise the country.

“This election has been planned over the last two years. We hope that the politicians would not make any mistake that can make anybody to come and say ‘Fellow Nigerians’ again. The politicians should not make any mistake that can truncate the electoral process,” Olaiya pleaded.

The prayer session which witnessed the recitation of the whole glorious Qur’an amidst other supplication was presided over by Sheikh Abdurrasheed Mayaleke, the group President General.