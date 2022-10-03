2023: Movement, celebrities unveil ‘Fund40Million Ballots Donation Campaign’ for Obi

By Adeyemi Adeleye

A political group, 40Million Ballots Movement on Monday unveiled ‘Fund40MB Donation Campaign’, to support the Labour Party (LP) presidential hopeful and his running mate.

The campaign is a donor fundraising for the LP Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Sen. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the movement officially kick-started the political donor fundraising in collaboration with Celebrities for Peter Obi (CEPO) in Lagos.

The event, which had in attendance many Nollywood actors, actresses, singers, comedians and other celebrities in entertainment industry, also featured several support groups for the presidential ambition of Obi.

The Convener of the group, Mr Kennedy Iyere, described the initiative as a youth-driven 2023 ballot revolution.

He said it was meant to raise fund for the actualisation of the presidential bid of Obi.

Iyere noted that the fundraising was to sustain the momentum and mobilise campaigns in support of Obi in the forthcoming general elections.

The convener said: “We don’t want money to be an issue. The determination is in young people to take back their country and rescue Nigeria from the precipice.

“This is what Fund40MB is all about. An account has been created for the donation for campaigns to raise money worldwide for the various support groups of Peter Obi to carry out rural sensitisation, door to door campaigns and other programmes.

“This is independent of Peter Obi and the Labour Party. We are financing every interest group that will work for democracy and a democratic transition in favour of Peter Obi.

“The funds we are also going to raise through this medium shall be used to fight rigging, violence and all forms of malpractice. That’s why the FUND40MB Donation Campaign has been kicked started today.”

He said that the fundraising was to confront politicians who might want to use money as strength, to fight the will of God’s purpose.which would not work.

According to him, the step has become imperative for the survival of the nation, as the youth are now risen from their sleep to take back their nation in 2023.

He said that political elites had weaponised poverty to remain relevant and perpetuate their continuous stay in power.

“When youths have risen up, anything is possible. The youth are ready to take back their nation. The time for Nigeria’s political redemption is now.

“Nigeria has just one upward option, and that is the youth revolution. Peter Obi is no longer himself, he has become a global phenomenon.

“2023 is going to be a very peculiar election with two players-masses against the elites, and the masses must win the game,” he said.

According to him, Nigerians and non-Nigerians would contribute for the funding of Obi campaigns, saying the former Anambra governor deserved assistance for his campaign to be the most celebrated.

Also, an actress and singer, Patience Ozokwor, said that if Nigeria had got leadership right, her material resources and endowment would have made the country stand out in the comity of nations.

Ozokwor, popularly known as Mama G, said that celebrities were solidly behind Obi to provide right leadership for the nation.

She said that any donation for his campaign remained an investment Nigerian children and unborn children would later reap.

“We want anybody that loves Nigeria and wants everything good for Nigeria to please donate no matter how small. Children, youths and God want Obi.

“We have seen that Obi as a former governor is prudent with public fund and used same judiciously. He has credibility. We want him to come and change things and mend things.”

The President, Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Rollas, also spoke in his personal capacity and not for the AGN.

He said that many celebrities had stood aloof for long, unconcerned about politics.

Rollas said that this had led to many challenges facing the industry and complaints by practitioners.

He threw his weight behind Obi’s presidential ambition, and said that celebrities must be interested in making the nation work well for all and sundry.

NAN reports celebrities in attendance include Klint De Drunk, John Okafor (Mr Ibu), Jerry Williams, Paul Obazele, Rita Arum, Joyce Kalu, Bishop Ime and Alex Osifo.

The Obi support groups in attendance include Like Minds for Peter Obi, Peter Obi Movement, and Peter Obi Support Network. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

