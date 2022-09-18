2023: Minister seeks more engagement from APC leaders in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

Ahead of the 2023 elections campaign, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has sought for more engagement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in Sokoto State.

Dingyadi who spoke on Sunday at the APC stakeholders meeting in Sokoto, said the leaders dedication remained the party’s priority in order to attain its deserving victory in the state and the country.

“As we are all aware in every association, there is need for closer engagement with all members, as such, as leaders we should continue to extend same massage to our party supporters.

“Moreover, there is need for all of us to come up with strategies toward ensuring the success of APC at all positions in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

He added that the meeting was convened following the recommendation of the Sokoto APC Elders Forum, to appreciate the leadership of the party across the 23 local government areas in the state.

“Our party leader Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, together with other stakeholders, appreciated the idea and thanked you all for your loyalty and standing with APC.

“Therefore, this meeting should stand as a link of encouragement to all of us in order to ensure the success of our great party in the 2023 general elections.

“As you know politics of today is not like that of yesterday, as such we appeal to all our leaders in the 23 LGAs to engage our teeming Youth in this struggle,” he added.

In his remarks, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, the APC gubernatorial candidate in the state, thanked the grassroot leaders for their sustained support to the party.

Aliyu pledged to ensure a caring government that will work with all the people of the state, to attract more development for the entire population.

“I assure you that we will follow the foot steps of our leader Sen. Wamakko in ensuring more and more developments for our state,” he said.

He called on APC members in the state to sustain more enlightenment campaigns on the good mission of APC toward enhancing the living standard of the society.

Also, Alhaji Abdullahi Tambari-Tafida, the Elders Forum Chairman, thanked the LGs stakeholders for their firm dedication in promoting APC in Sokoto.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, disclosed that the meeting was to appreciate the party’s leaders at the LGAs and deliberate on way forward ahead of the campaign period. (NAN)

