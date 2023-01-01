2023: Minister donates delivery kits to 120 newborn babies, mothers in FCT

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has donated delivery kits and baby items to 120 mothers of newborn babies in selected Primary Health Care Centres across the six Area Councils of the territory.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PHC facilities included those in Aleyita, in Abuja Municipal Area Council, Dutse Alhaji in Bwari and Township Clinic in Gwagwalada Area Council.

Others were those in Township Clinic, in Kwali Area Council, Kuje Comprehensive Health Centre in Kuje Area Council and Township Clinic in Abaji Area Council.

Similarly, the minister gave a token of an undisclosed amount of cash to some nursing mothers.

Presenting the items to the beneficiaries at Kuje Comprehensive Healthcare Centre, Aliyu described the successful delivery recorded in various primary healthcare centres as a bundle of joy.

She prayed that joy would continue to radiate in the Federal Capital Territory in 2023 and beyond.

Represented by the Director of Administration and Finance, FCT Social Development Secretariat, Mrs Justina Pawa, Aliyu tasked mothers on early training of their children, saying that children were invaluable divine gifts from God.

She called on mothers to accept all vaccines being given during government approved immunisation campaigns

The minister enjoined mothers to ensure that their babies completed the routine immunisation before the age of two.

She also emphasised the need for them to take care of themselves, attend post natal clinics and continue to take their routine medicines.

She said: ”On my part, I will continue to identify with you and share in your joy. Since I came to office in 2019, I have continued to implement and support a myriad of initiatives.

”They are aimed at improving the health of mothers and children particularly towards reducing maternal and child deaths from preventable causes.”

The minister revealed that she had empowered many women to contribute meaningfully to the upkeep of themselves and their families.

“I will also encourage you to always contribute to the growth of the family in particular and community at large.

” All babies born today are welcome and I pray to God to continue to grant mothers and babies good health, while the fathers continue to have the means to support their families,” Aliyu stated.

Earlier, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ibrahim Kudirat, who delivered a baby boy at 12:01am on Sunday in Kuje Comprehensive Health Centre thanked the minister for the kind gesture.

She said that the items and cash donation would assist mothers at this early stage of delivery.

Other beneficiaries were: Mrs Mary Olayinka, who delivered at 12:40am, at the Dutse Makaranta primary healthcare centre in Bwari Area Council, while Mrs. Idoko Christina, delivered a baby girl at 1:52am, amongst other deliveries.

NAN reports that the high point of the event was the presentation of food items to FCT Minister of State by the community Head of Aleyita in appreciation of her efforts in boosting community health. (NAN)