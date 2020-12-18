2023: Minister charges political parties on South East aspiration

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has urged politicians in the South East to ensure that their political parties give considerations to the political aspirations of people of the zone in 2023.

He made the call on Friday at the 6th World Igbo Summit at Gregory University, Uturu, Abia.

Onu said that it was important that the two major political parties take decisions with respect to satisfying the genuine interest of the people of the South East.

The minister who delivered a keynote address titled, ‘Wither the efforts of our heroes past: Ndigbo past, present and future’, said that it was important for Ndigbo to do a handshake across the nation.

“This handshake will be in three places: in the South, with our immediate neighbours; with the West, with our Western brothers and in the North, with our Northern brothers.

“Our beautiful dreams should never be allowed to be diminished by any sense of doubt.

“In the journey of life, there will always be trials and tribulations, challenges and difficulties, but no matter the adversity, we should never allow doubt to overtake us,” he said.

He urged the people of South East to pursue a leadership recruitment process that will bring men and women who were accessible, dynamic, reliable, courageous, knowledgeable, visionary, strong who could be trusted.

The former governor of old Abia said such people will work for the common good and ensure that self-interest does not receive prominence in governance.

“Whatever interest Ndigbo have in our dear nation, be it now or in the future, is realisable and achievable, provided we are united in the quest and the matter properly discussed,” he said.

The minister also called on businessmen and women in South East to utilise technology in their businesses by using Information and Communication Technology (ICT ) to facilitate transactions.

“Trading alone is not sustainable. Trading and production is the way to go. This way, we can both produce and sell at the same time, giving us dominance in the market,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the summit was attended by prominent Igbo leaders including, Chief Pius Anyim, former Senate President, Ebitu Ukiwe, a retired Commodore and former Chief of Staff and many others. (NAN)