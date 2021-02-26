2023 : Mbam’s governorship will stimulate development in Ebonyi – Residents

A cross-section of Abakaliki residents have stressed the need for Chief Elias Mbam, to contest Ebonyi governorship seat in order to consolidate gains of democracy in Ebonyi beyond 2023. According to them, Mbam, the current Chairman, Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), will stimulate infrastructural and human capital development in Ebonyi.

The residents who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abakaliki, also noted that Ebonyi was endowed with capable hands to steer the ship of state. Mr Philip Elom, a civil servant in the Ebonyi Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, urged Mbam to make himself available for the governorship race in 2023. Elom described Mbam as a consummate technocrat, politician and financial expert, who would deploy his wealth of experience to sustain, stimulate and deepen gains of democracy in the state if elected governor.

“Mbam has been in leadership position since the dawn of this current dispensation in 1999 and has held different executive positions at various times in Ebonyi where he proved himself as an experienced administrator. “The RMAFC chairman was first appointed by former President Goodluck Jonathan and through his rare display of ingenuity in his first tenure as the RMAFC chairman was reappointed by President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. “Ebonyi needs a man with such vast experience, especially in global political economy in the saddle, who will bring to bear his wealth of knowledge in the governance of the state,” Elom said

He added, “The current zoning arrangement in the state will have power shifted to Ebonyi North senatorial district where Mbam hails from, hence, he should take this advantage to offer his service to the people.’’ Another respondent, Mr John Eke, a retired civil servant said that Mbam’s governorship would serve the interest of both the poor; the rich, small and mighty in the society. He described Mbam as a selfless and humble politician, that has touched many lives and empowered many youths and widows in his community and Ebonyi in general.

“Though I read in the news some weeks back that Mbam said he is more concerned at the moment with discharging his duties as the chairman of RMAFC. “He should start now to contemplate to serve his people in a higher capacity and as such make himself available to run for governorship of the state in 2023. “He has all the qualities needed to offer the state good governance and credible leadership; hence, I am urging him to throw his ‘hat’ to the ring in the 2023 governorship race,” Eke said.

Similarly, Mr Clement Nwebonyi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said that Mbam would dwarf other contenders to the APC governorship ticket if he eventually makes himself available to run. “As we count down to 2023, it’s imperative that a leader who will sustain the developmental strides of the former leaders is elected, and Mbam is eminently qualified to step into the shoes,” he said.

Nwebonyi explained that it was pertinent that Ebonyi is governed by a leader in the footsteps of her past leaders who had made impactful impression in the development of the state. He noted that, Mbam who was former Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning would sustain current development and create employment for the youths if given the opportunity to govern the state.

“Ebonyi voters should go for continuity in 2023, we should elect someone who is not just a politician but with the accommodative spirit to build bridges among past leaders of the state,” he added. (NAN)