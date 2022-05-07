2023: Matawalle lauds group for buying him nomination forms

By Shuaibu Sadiq

Gov. Bello Matawalle on Friday thanked the coalition of 102 groups that handed him a N50 million cheque to buy the expression of interest and nomination forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Matawalle’s appreciation is contained in a statement issued on Friday in Gusau by Malam Zailani Bappa, his Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communications.

Bappa said the coalition, also known as ZAMFARA DECIDES, handed the governor the cheque to enable him to seek re-election in the 2023 gubernatorial election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that APC collects N50 million from every aspirant seeking to contest its governorship primary election.

According to the statement, Matawalle heard of the coalition’s move while he was performing Umrah (Lesser Hajj) in Saudi Arabia about a fortnight ago.

“I am touched that Zamfara people will pre-empt my efforts and ensure they draft me into the primaries on their own volition.

“I want to assure you that I will not fail our dear state in whatever the people wished me to be.

“This singular act indicates your position as to the efforts we have been making to reposition our state onto the path of peace and progress,” Matawalle was quoted to have said.

Bappa said the governor assured the people that he would not fail in his bid to rejuvenate the state.

NAN reports that ZAMFARA DECIDES earlier on Friday presented the N50 million cheque to Matawalle and was received by the Acting Governor, Sen. Hassan Nasiha, in Gusau.

While presenting the cheque, the leader of the group, Mr Surajo Haske, said they took the decision to support Matawalle in his reelection bid.

Haske said the decision to support the governor was informed by his massive development strides in the last three years and which had restored peace to the state.

“He has repositioned the state on the path of solid infrastructural development and economic emancipation,“ Haske said in the statement. (NAN)

