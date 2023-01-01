2023: Mark cautions against politics of bitterness

By Aminu Garko

Former Senate President, David Mark, has urged stakeholders in the electoral process and Nigerians alike, to rise up to the challenges of conducting free, fair, credible and acceptable elections that will stand the test of time in February.

This is contained in a statement by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to Mark on Sunday in Minna.

” All the stakeholders, including the INEC, the political parties, the security agencies, the Media and civil society organizations should take the exercise as a call to national service, to ensure hitch-free polls.”

The former Senate helmsman stated this in his New Year goodwill message to Nigerians.

” I crave for electoral process that is devoid of irregularities. I hope for an election result that will not attract litigation where the loser willingly congratulates the winner.

“This is the foundation and a sure way towards the socio -political and economic emancipation of the country, “ he said.

He noted that Nigeria has had a Chequered political history in terms of electioneering challenges and hoped that the past experiences would guide the conduct of 2023 elections.

Mark was, however, optimistic that the outcome of the 2023 elections would be satisfactory to all stakeholders, if all the actors complied with the rules of the game.

Mark cautioned against electoral violence that ci portend grave danger for the country .

He, therefore, urged candidates to the elections to educate their supporters against any act that could undermine the process.

Sen. Mark reminded gladiators that every thing must be done to protect and preserve the interests and territorial integrity of the country.

“Whichever way it goes, we have no other country than Nigeria,” he said.( NAN)