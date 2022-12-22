2023: Makinde woos Muslim groups, promises to be fair to all religious faithful

By David Adeoye

Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Thursday, met with the League of Imams and Rabith’s Acquaintance in the State, promising to be fair to all religious faithful in the state if re-elected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was held at the Rabitot-ul-Aimmat Wal Ulama South West Office, near Bodija Market, Ibadan.

The governor said his administration has been handling issues relating to religious bodies in the state objectively since assuming office.

Makinde assured the people of the state that he would remain truthful to them, if given the opportunity to return to Agodi Government House.

According to him, his administration has been maintaining the policy instituted on the use of Hijab in the public schools of Oyo State by the previous administration in the state.

He maintained that his government has been unbiased and impartial in the appointment of political office holders, such as commissioners and political aides, saying both major religions were equitably represented.

He charged the electorate to cast their votes based on merit, saying that there won’t be any room for those that want to divide the people through religion.

Earlier in their various remarks, Prof Kamil Oloso and other representatives of the Imams, commended Makinde for his magnanimity towards the Muslim community in the state.

They charged him to be unbiased, just and be more diplomatic in handling religious issues. (NAN)