2023: LP leads in most units as elections hold peacefully in Kubwa

By Haruna Salami

Presidential and National Assembly elections went on smoothly in various parts of Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja with Labour Party leading in most polling units with wide margin.

At Model Primary School, Kubwa lll, Polling unit 006, Labour Party led in the presidential, Senate and House of Representatives with 146 votes while APC had 67, PDP 21 and NNPP 3.

A similar scenario played out at Polling Unit 034, 035, 036, 040 and 007. At 036, LP got 207 in the presidential poll to beat PDP 20, APC 39 and NNPP 2.

Independent National Electoral Commission staff in some of the polling units visited were seen battling with internet network to transmit the results from polling units, which made some of them to paste the results at the polling units.

The peaceful conduct of the polls was a great achievement in the FCT, Abuja.