2023 ‘ll Be ‘Positive Turning Point for Nigeria’, Says Saraki

Former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated all Nigerians at home and those in the diaspora at the beginning of year 2023 while praying that the new year will be a positive turning point for the country.

Saraki in a statement from his Media Office in Abuja signed by Yusuph Olaniyonu noted that many events, both sad and good, happened in the year 2022 that just ended but that there were many reasons for both the entire country as a collective and individual citizens to appreciate God for sustaining us all.

“Our country continues to confront security, economic, political, and social challenges. More than ever witnessed in many homes, the present situation is bleak and many cannot celebrate. Yet, there are many reasons to thank God. There is hope for a brighter future and the promise that this new year will provide a good turning point for our country and its people.

“We should all look forward to the bright side of life and the promise that the country’s so much-talked about vast potentials will soon turn to reality. It will present genuine opportunities for citizens to realise their positive aspirations.

“I urge that we do not relent in praying for God’s intervention in the national state of affairs in 2023. We should look forward to a good future for our country. All Nigerians should be more patriotic and work together to defeat all the negative forces arrayed against our country. We should work for peace, unity, and sustainable development.

“I believe we have the opportunity to use 2023 to change the course of our nation for the better. It is an election year. We should ensure that the elections are free, fair, peaceful, and credible. All eligible Nigerians should go out to vote for credible candidates who have genuine interest and the capacity to make a positive difference in our country. If we achieve this in the first quarter of the new year, we can then look forward to using the last two quarters to make positive differences in our polity”, he stated.

Saraki further prayed to God to heal the country, protect her security officials on the front lines defending the country and give them victory over the enemies.