2023 lgbo Day: S/East Governors solidly behind Ohaneze, says Iwuanyanwu

By Alex Enebeli

The President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu says he has the backing of the five South-East Governors to transform the region.

Iwuanyanwu made the disclosure during Thanksgiving Service at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Anglican Communion, Enugu on Sunday to mark the beginning of 2023 Igbo Day slated for Sept. 28 and 29.

The president general, who lauded the supports extended to him by the governors in the zone, said it was difficult to actualize anything without them.

“With the support and cooperation they are giving me since I became Igbo leader, we are going to have a new Igboland that will be a source of joy to the younger ones.

“I did a research and discovered that we have abundant and untapped natural resources that will transform the zone if harnessed,” he said.

According to him, the church service in Enugu was a homecoming for him, saying that the state is a home for all to Igbos.

Iwuanyanwu explained that Ohaneze Nidgbo was in the church to give thanks to God, adding that people who put their trust in God never failed.

“Mine is a testimony that if you put your trust in God, He never fails you”.

He explained that his leadership was establishing Ohaneze all over the countries that Igbos resided as a way of making them to invest and establish their businesses in southeast.

The Igbo leader commended Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State for accepting to host the Igbo Day.

Earlier, the Episcopal Anglican ArchBishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma, who officiated the service, commended Iwuanyanwu and members of Ohaneze Ndigbo for selecting the church for their thanksgiving.

The bishop who recalled how he gathered other bishops in the state to pray for Ohaneze during the reign of the former president general, Amb. George Obiozor for unity, said the Igbo leaders passed vote of confidence on Iwuanyanwu.

He urged the southeast governors to continue to support Iwuanyanwu in all his effort in uniting and transforming the region.

The bishop, however, prayed for them for a successful Igbo Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Deputy Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ossai and members of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, attended the thanksgiving service. (NAN)

