2023: LG autonomy will continue – Uba Sani

By Chimezie Godfrey

The gubernatorial candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani, has said that Kaduna State Government is about the only subnational that does not interfere with the running of local governments.

The APC candidate who promised to continue with this legacy, disclosed this at a Town Hall meeting in Anchau, headquarters of Kubau local government, on Wednesday.

Senator Uba Sani said that the autonomy that council chairmen enjoy explains why they are able to execute several projects in Kaduna state.

The law maker praised the chairman of Kubau local government, Alhaji Suleiman Zuntu, for delivering dividends of democracy to his people.

Responding to the request for more dams to boost dry seasoning farming, he promised to not only construct dams but to help farmers with farming inputs like fertilisers and improved seedlings.

According to the Senator, he has met with farmers from Pambegua last week and deliberated extensively on how to improve agriculture.

Senator Uba Sani noted that all the contributions of the people at the Town Hall meeting were commendation, adding that this shows that the Governor Nasir El Rufai administration has largely delivered on its mandate.

The gubernatorial candidate pledged to continue with the policies of the present government because “I am still a student of El Rufai School of Government.”

“I have been in this school for over 20 years. And in this school, there’s no graduation date,” he added.

The governorship candidate also promised to be fair to all “just like my leader, Malam Nasir El Rufai.”

He pointed out that Kaduna state has not witnessed any major religious crisis since El Rufai became governor, adding that “only fairness and justice can bring peace in any society.”

Speaking at the rally, Governor El Rufai pleaded with the people to vote for APC at all levels, adding that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been faithful to the north.

“He supported the late General Shehu Musa Yar’adua. He gave Atiku Abubakar a platform when he was chased out of PDP. He gave Nuhu Ribadu the platform to contest for the presidency. He supported Buhari to become president. Now, it’s the time for us in the north to support him,” he argued.