2023: let’s unite to ensure victory – parliamentarian urges APC members

Hon. Timehin Adelegbe, representing Owo/Ose Federal Constituency, has urged members of the APC in Ondo State to unite to ensure victory for the party in the 2023 general elections.

Adelegbe, who won the party’s ticket to re-contest, made the appeal in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Wale Akingbade on Wednesday in Akure.

He called on all co-contestants to join hands with members, especially those who had clinched the party’s ticket in the just concluded primaries in the area to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming general elections.

“Let me at this point say that the just concluded primaries were a no victor, no vanquish election.

“We all won the party’s tickets collectively for the progress of the party and entrenchment of democracy.

“I want to call on all our party members in the federal constituencies and senatorial districts to exhibit more loyalty, dedication and commitment so that our party can be victorious in the 2023 general elections,’’ Adelegbe urged.

Adelegbe, who is the Vice Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs, appreciated the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and all delegates for their unflinching support and loyalty toward the success of the concluded primaries.

The House of Representatives member said that the unwavering support demonstrated by the state governor, party leaders had further strengthened the unity within the party across all strata.

According to him, a total support of all members of the party will culminate into success of the party’s flag bearers in the elections.

“I thank my amiable leader, my boss, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his statesmanship. Indeed, he’s a worthy leader of high repute.

“I also want to thank all our leaders in Ose, Owo and all the four local governments in Akoko for their firmness in rallying huge support and total loyalty for our great party,’’ he said. (NAN)

