Prof. Kpamor Orkar, the Caretaker Deputy Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue, has said that an Idoma indigene should be considered for the governorship position in the state in 2023.

Orkar told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that he did not believe that only Tiv people should continue to produce governors of the state without considering the minority tribes.

NAN also reports that since the creation of Benue in 1976, only Tiv people have been elected governor, while Idoma and Igede people occupy the deputy governor’s position.

He stressed that Benue people need to consider an Idoma person for the position of governor in 2023.

“The Tiv people who are the majority in the state must remember that they will not continue to produce the governor of the state ignoring other minority tribes.’’

He explained that the other tribes need to be given the opportunity to occupy the position of governor in the spirit of fairness and equity.

“This time around I do believe that we will consider an Idoma man as our governor, therefore the chairman’s position wouldn’t go to them again.

“You know that the Tiv people are known to be leading the cause of minorities in Nigeria and JS Tarka worked for that.

“So, here in Benue I do not believe that we will continue having Tiv governors and be ignoring the minorities.

“If tomorrow a Tiv man wants a position at the national level and is saying that minorities should be considered, people ask him, you are in Benue with other minority tribes how have you treated them?

“So, I think they (other tribes) should be giving an opportunity; if the governor goes to Idoma, then the chairmanship will not be there again.

“It also means that one day an Igede person will be governor in Benue State,’’ Orkar said.

He noted that the position of the party chairman is usually given to the Idoma people because the Tiv’s are always having the governorship position.

The deputy chairman said that the situation would change anytime another tribe wins the governorship position.

“The fact is that when Benue State was created we had Igala and Idoma people with us.

“These tribes said the first governor should come from Tiv axis and so whenever there is a Tiv governor the chairman comes from the Idoma area.’’

Orkar also said that the upcoming APC congresses and national convention is an avenue for party faithful to elect credible people to manage its affairs.

“Our party slogan is change; that change means a lot but many don’t know.

“It means moving from what has been in existence to something new. Our party is for the real change, although it is not easy,’’ he said. (NAN)

