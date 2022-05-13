2023: Lawmaker urges youths to shun violence, do-or-die politics

Mr Danladi Jatau, member representing Kokona West Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged youths of his constituency to shun violence and politics of blackmail before, during, and after the 2023 general elections.

Jatau, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security, made the call on Friday while addressing youths of Bassa electoral ward of Kokona Local Government Area.

He said if youths shunned violence, it would promote peace and speedy development in the area and the state at large.

The lawmaker said the meeting was aimed at informing the youth of his re-election bid as well as seeking for their support.

“You are all aware of what I have done, and still doing to better your standard of living, and the standard of living of others.

“I have done my best and still doing my best in the area of infrastructure, water, education, security and assistance to the sick, and needy among others.

“I want to urge you to continue to embrace peace and see yourselves as brothers and sisters, irrespective of your affiliations for development to thrive.

“Let’s all shun do-or-die politics in the interest of peace,” he said.

Jatau assured youths of continued quality representation at the state legislature if re-elected in 2023.

He called on the youth and other people of the constituency to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023.

Responding, Mr Soja Eggah, who spoke on behalf of other youths, assured Jatau of their support at all times.

“We will continue to pray and support you to succeed,” he said.

Eggah also assured the lawmaker of their readiness to work in unity for the progress and development of the area and the state at large. (NAN)

