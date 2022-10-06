2023 : Lawmaker urges support for Tinubu, others

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Nasarawa State Lawmaker, Mr Mohammed Omadefu, has called on Nigerians to vote the Presidential Candidate of APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu and other APC candidates during the forthcoming general elections.

Omadefu (APC- Keana), Chairman, House Committee on Information, made the call while hosting the Nigeria Youth Movement for Asiwaju ( NYMA), Nasarawa State Chapter, in Lafia on Thursday.

He said that if Nigerians elected Tinubu, he would consolidate on the gains and achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari.

” Nigerians will continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy if they elect our Presidential candidate, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Sule and other APC candidates.

” APC governments at all levels have achieved a lot in the state and the country at large,” he said.

Omadefu also urged the group to continue to mobilise and drum more support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule and all APC candidates to succeed in 2023.

” I want to call on you to continue to drum support for Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

” His Excellency has done well and still doing well in almost all sectors of the economy,” he said.

He appreciated the group for appointing him as patron and assured them of his support to succeed.

Besides, he reiterated his continued commitment to empower more people of his constituency, if re-elected in 2023.

Earlier, Mr Usman Ibrahim-Ogah, the Coordinator, North Central of the group who led the delegation, said the visit was to identify with Omadefu and inform him of their existence.

He said that the visit was also to present the lawmaker with appointment letter as patron of the group in the state.

The coordinator asked for support and synergy with the lawmaker to drum more support for Asiwaju and APC at all levels.(NAN)

