2023: Lawmaker urges APC members to embrace team work

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Mr John Osewu, member representing Doma South Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to embrace team work and unity of purpose.

This, the lawmaker said, is to ensure the victory of the party at all levels during the 2023 General Elections and beyond.

Osewu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary made the call during a meeting with APC stakeholders/ members of Rukubi ward, Doma Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

He said, “if members of the party embrace unity of purpose and remain united, it would ensure it’s victory at all levels.”

The lawmaker said that the meeting focussed on how to move the party to greater heights to ensure its victory in the area beyond 2023.

” I want to call on all of us to remain united and work tirelessly for the victory of our great party, APC, during the 2023 General Elections.

” I want to assure you of my continued determination to key into positive policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on your lives and the lives of others,” he said.

Osewu assured them of good and sound representation, if voted for another term in 2023.

He called on the people of the constituency and the state at large to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and the APC to succeed in 2023 and beyond.

The lawmaker urged the people of the area to co-exist peacefully and tolerate one another irrespective of their religious or ethnic affiliations for development to thrive.

Also speaking, Mr Bello Akunza, the Overseer, Ekye Development Area of the state lauded Sule and the lawmaker for providing the dividends of democracy to the people of the area and the state in general.

Akunza called on the people of the area and the state to support Sule and the lawmaker to succeed in the coming elections.

The overseer reiterated his continued determination to embark on projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the area. ( NAN)

