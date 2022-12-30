2023 : Lawmaker urges aggrieved members to unite for APC’s victory

By Awayi Kuje

Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, member representing Lafia North Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has extended hands of friendship to his opponent, Mrs Juliana Esla Dauda and her suporters for the victory of APC in the 2023 general elections.

Alkali made the call on Friday in Lafia while addressing newsmen on the Appeal Court judgment re-affirming him as candidate for the constituency in the 2023 general elections.

He said that team work between him and Mrs Juliana with her supporters would ensure total victory for him and all other candidates of the party in the general elections.

” There is time for everything, this is my time, let work together to ensure my victory and the victory of APC at all levels in 2023.

” So, when her time comes, I will also work with her for victory.

” It is my own time now so let her be patient, supportive and understanding as her own time too shall come in future by God’s grace and we will be working together. ”

He dedicated his victory at the Appeal Court to the people of his constituency and the APC.

Alkali, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, extended olive branch to his opponent, Dauda, for the success of the party.

” I am happy over my victory at the Appeal Court, Abuja that re- affirmed me as the candidate of Lafia North Constituency in the 2023 general elections.

” Yesterday the Appeal Court re- affirmed the judgement of the lower Court, that is the Federal High Court, Lafia which earlier delivered judgment in my favour.

” This is a victory for democracy. I want to dedicate my victory to the people of Lafia North constituency and All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Alkali said he would extend friendship to all his opponents, to ensure the victory of the party at all levels.

” This issue is a family affair, to me there was no winner or loser and I will extend olive branch to my opponent and her supporters.

” We can work together in order to ensure the victory of APC at all levels,” he added.

The lawmaker urged his supporters not to over celebrate the victory while calling on them to woo his opponent’s supporters to unite and ensure his success at the poll.

Besides, the lawmaker assured of his continous commitment to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people of his constituency, if voted for another term in 2023.

He called on the people of the constituency and the state at large to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule and APC to succeed beyond 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) repots that Appeal Court, Abuja had affirmed Alkali as the authentic candidate for the constituency in the 2023 general elections.

NAN also recalls that on Nov. 1, the Federal High Court Lafia, presided over by Justice Nehezina Afolabi, had declared Alkali as the lawful winner of the primary election of the APC held on May 27 and duly monitored by the INEC.

In a the judgement, the court held that all the preliminary objections by the 3rd Defendant, Juliana Esla Dauda, were misconceived, lacked merit and unsubstantiated in law. ( NAN)