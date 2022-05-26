2023: Lawmaker promises sustained youths, women empowerment

Mr Danladi Jatau, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has promised to continue empowering his constituents, if re-elected in 2023.

Jatau (APC-Kokona West constituency) made the pledge while fielding questions from newsmen after meeting party officials of Agwada and Kofar Kwari electoral wards of Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He also reassured them of continued quality representation, especially women and youths at the state legislature.

“I will continue to initiate more projects and empower the people of my constituency in order to improve their standard of living.

“I will also ensure continued quality representation at the state House of Assembly, if re-elected,” he said.

The lawmaker, also Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security, called for prayers and support to enable him succeed during the primary election and for Gov. Abdullahi Sule to succeed beyond 2023.

He advised his constituents to live in peace, be their brother’s keeper and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations.

“Peace is the necessary requirement for the development of any society.

“Peace is priceless and non-negotiable. Let’s all continue to embrace peace at all times for development to thrive,” he added. (NAN)

