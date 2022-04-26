2023: Lawmaker preaches issue-based campaign

Mr John Osewu, the member representing Doma South Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on politicians and other Nigerians to engage on issue-based campaigns to ensure smooth electioneering.

Speaking ahead of the party primaries and the 2023 general elections, he said this was in the best interest of peace and for the growth of of the country’s democracy.Osewu (APC), who is the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, made the call on Tuesday while fielding questions from newsmen in Lafia.He said that if politicians played the game of politics by its rules, it would not only promote peace but would also bring speedy development to the country.The lawmaker called for peace and unity among his constituents and the state at large for development to thrive.

He also advised people, especially politicians and their followers, to desist from politics of bitterness, character assassination and blackmail.“But to engage in issues based politics for peace and progress of all, especially at this political period.“The party primary election is around the corner and we must distance ourselves from actions that will breach peace.“As power comes from God, politics will come and go, but the people and the society remains,” he said.

Osewu dismissed speculations that he is dead and wondered why such insinuations at this particular time.He stressed that it is only God that gives both power and life, hence the need for people to desist from bad wishes against others.The lawmaker said that he is healthy and engaged in various activities.“I have attended church service at ERCC Central, Lafia, on Sunday after which I left for another Church programme at Kurmi Tagwaye in Akwanga, respectively.“

And I have droved himself to office in Lafia this morning after receiving several calls about my death rumour,” he added.The legislator also called on his people and the electorate at large to give Gov. Abdullahi Sule all the necessary support to succeed. (NAN)

