2023: Lawmaker drums support for Sule

Mr John Osewu, a member of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on the people of Doma Local Government Area and the state at large to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s reelection.

Osewu (APC-Doma South) made the appeal in Lafia on Thursday while playing host to members of Doma Patriotic Forum.

He said that supporting Sule’s adminsitration beyond 2023 would enable the people of the area to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“I want to appreciate you for your visit and to assure you and other people of my continued determination to key into good policies and programmes that will bring speedy development to our area.

“What attracted me to join APC was the developmental strides of His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule, and all inclusive governance of Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, our speaker.

“I want to call on you and the people of the state to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration beyond 2023 in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy,” he said.

Osewu assured of sound and quality representation at the state legislature in order to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to his constituents.

Osewu, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Judiciary, also enjoined residents of the state to live in peace, be law abiding and tolerate one another.

“Irrespective of our affiliations for development to thrive.

“As no society will achieve meaningful progress and development without peace,” he added.

Earlier, Alhaji Isa Rufai-Maimagani, the Chairman of the forum, said that the visit was to intimate the lawmaker on the existence of the association, its aims and objectives.

Rufai-Maimagani, who spoke through the Secretary of the forum, Mr Salihu Enah, said that the forum was formed to promote unity and peace in the area.

He pledged the forum’s readiness to support Osewu and Sule to succeed beyond 2023. (NAN)

