2023: Lawmaker calls on Rivers governorship candidates to campaign peacefully

By Precious Akutamadu

Sen. Magnus Abe, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers, called on candidates of other political parties to market their ideas peacefully during campaigns.

Abe said this in a statement issued by his spokesperson Parry Benson in Port Harcourt.

Abe who spoke during a Thanksgiving Service at St. Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, Bera in Gokana Local Government Area, urged all other candidates to market their ideas to the people without fighting each other.

Abe said he had better ideas that would convince the electorate that going with his party would lead the people to a better state.

“This is what I expect every candidate of other political parties to do in the 2023 campaign without tearing another candidate’s billboard or poster.

“Don’t beat up people who do not agree with you. Don’t fight them.

“Rivers State is for all of us. I believe that everybody who is contesting today is contesting because he desires to see a better Rivers State.

“Every political party must be given space, when it is time, when the campaigns start, to campaign for candidates of their choice.”

“Now, the people of this country want to exercise their rights to choose leaders of their choice, they cannot do so except we create an atmosphere in which ideas can freely flourish.

“We must be peaceful in our conduct before, during and after the elections, and not to harass anybody, because everybody has a right to support whoever they want to support.”

Abe also pointed out that job creation and meaningful engagements of the youth would create a peaceful and progressive state and end insecurity.

In his sermon, Vicar of the Church, Venerable Robinson Nwako, commended Senator Abe and his friends for coming to thank God and prayed for success in all their endeavours ahead of the general election. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

