2023: Lawmaker calls for united APC in Alimosho

By Rukayat Adeyemi

Hon. Adebisi Yusuff, Lagos lawmaker representing Alimosho Constituency 1, has enjoined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Alimosho constituency to work together in unity, ahead of the 2023 general election.

Yusuff made the call at the eight Annual Lagos State House of Assembly Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting with the theme: “2023 General Elections: The Imperatives of Permanent Voters’ Cards in Lagos,” on Thursday.

He said members must be united to achieve great success for the party in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

The lawmaker said the party’s constituency faithful must promote unity in order to move the frontiers of the APC forward in the coming polls.

“We must be united as one in Alimosho to get to the next level, come 2023.

“Alimosho APC must remain one and should not be divided into factions because when we are dedicated to common peace, we can achieve greater heights.

“Don’t create bad impression about one another, be democratic, loyal and supportive to move our party forward, “he said.

Yusuff said that any conflict within the party in the constituency would be resolved.

However, Hon. Jelili Sulaimon, Chairman, Alimosho Local Government Area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview that the APC members in Alimosho constituencies would continue to work in unity.

“There may be mild political rancour in the constituencies but it is normal.

“It is like a fight between the tongue and the teeth, but cannot divide them despite the differences.

“I am bold to say by the virtue of my position that in Alimosho constituency, we are intact and we are one big family,” Sulaimon said.

Earlier, the stakeholders at the meeting commended Yusuff for representing them well for almost 20 years in different capacities and for various infrastructural development in the constituency.

They also called for the urgent intervention of the state government through his office in addressing some pending needs and challenges of the area.

Mr Emmanuel Ezekwe, representating Igbo community stakeholders, commended the lawmaker for his contribution to the construction of the Baruwa, Two-Storey , New London road and ongoing construction of the Baruwa/Idowu Egba link bridge.

Mrs Ajoke Obe, the Vice Chairman, Oke Agbado-Odo, urged Yusuff to appeal to the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials in Lagos to stop harassing ram sellers.

One said that KAI officials should set guidelines for their operations rather than harassing them.

She also informed the lawmaker of a collapsed bridge at Aina Ajayi Estate off Ekoro road and the danger it had posed to residents, hence, the need for urgent repair by the state government.

Mrs Elizabeth Kola-Ogunlade, Iyaloja General of Mosan-Okunola Local Council Development Area (LCDA), called for repair of inner roads within Mosan-Okunola LCDA and the creation of PVC registration centres in the markets.

Kola-Ogunlade said that positioning the PVC centres in the market would encourage traders to register. (NAN)

