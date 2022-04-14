2023: Lawmaker advises against ethno-religious politics

By Awayi Kuje

Nasarawa State Assemblyman Abdullahi Angibi, has advised politicians and the electorate to shun ethnic and religious politics during the 2023 general elections.

Angibi (APC), the Chairman, House Committee on Public Account, gave the advice on Thursday in Lafia when he visited APC executive members of Akurba, Wakawa and Aygaragu electoral wards of his constituency.

He explained that the visit was to rejoice and identify with the party officials on their victory at the party congress.

”I am here to rejoice and congratulate you on your election as executive members of our great party, APC, in our constituency.

”Let’s continue to unite and embrace one another as we in APC are one family.

”It is when we continue to embrace unity and team work that our great party, APC, will continue to grow from strength to strength.

”And our party will come out victorious in 2023 and beyond by God’s grace,” he said.

The lawmaker also told the delegates that he had completed water, education and other projects in the constituency in order to alleviate the sufferings of the people.

”And to enable you and other people of the constituency enjoy more dividends of democracy so that your standard of living will be improved,” he said.

Angibi also expressed optimism that APC would be victorious in the 2023 general elections.

He assured of his continued readiness to provide good governance through effective respresentation at the state legislature.

The lawmaker appreciated Gov.Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State for his efforts in developing the state.

”He is developing almost all sectors of the economy in the state such as education, health, security, agriculture and market development, among others.

”It is in view of this that I want to call on you and other people of the state to support His Excellency, Gov. Abdullahi Sule,to succeed beyond 2023,” he added.

Angibi solicited for good working relationship amongst the party executive members and other members of the party for more successes.

Besides, he begged for the support of all and sundry to enable him to succeed.

Responding on behalf of others, Mr Suleiman Ibrahim, the APC Chairman, Akurba ward, appreciated the lawmaker for the visit and wished Angibi success in his second term ambition.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Angibi’s entourage included party chieftains like Alhaji Saleh Asiri, an APC Chieftain; Mr Adamu Sule-Liman, former member representing Lafia Central Constituency; and Mr Salihu Angulu, former lawmaker, Plateau State House of Assembly. (NAN)

