2023: Lagos Speaker urges constituents to get PVCs

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa had urged his constituents to obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) to vote in the 2023 general elections.Obasa informed his constituents that their PVCs remained their only power to choose their leaders in the forthcoming general elections.

The speaker made this known at the Eight Annual Constituency Stakeholders Meeting in Agege, Lagos state on Thursday.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the stakeholders’ meeting is: “2023 General Elections: The Imperatives of Permanent Voter’s Card.The speaker said the significance of the PVC was not just to continue building the state but the nation as well, adding that the card was their power for continuity.“It is your power for stability and sustainability of our enduring and cherished democracy. It is the power to secure a bright and promising future for our children, the state and the nation.” I want to urge our family members, friends, colleagues, traditional leaders, market women and men, students, teeeming youths and neighbours, trade unions and organisations, to ensure the success of the coming elections by obtaining their PVCs.

The Head of Electoral Operation, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) Mr Felix Daramola, reminded the electorate that the 2023 general elections was 210 days away.Daramola urged those that wanted to vote for their candidates to register and collect their PVCs.Mr Joshua Shayekanmi, the Deputy Coordinator, Youth Council of Nigeria, said there would be a mega voter’s card awareness in the state.Shayekanmi said the mega awareness would further sensitise the electorate on the importance of registering for the ongoing registration exercise. (NAN)

