2023: Lagos prince declares NASS ambition, seeks royal fathers’ blessings

By Oluwatope Lawanson

The Crown Prince of Isheri Olofin Kingdom in Lagos State, Prince Idris Balogun, on Sunday, officially declared his intention to vie for the Alimosho Federal Constituency seat in 2023 General Elections.

Balogun made his intention known at the palace of the Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, when he led his team to pay the royal father and the chiefs a visit.

The prince said that it was imperative for him to notify the Oba and chiefs of his ambition because their attestation might be requested in the process.

Balogun said: “What brought me here is to openly declare my intention to run for the seat of Federal House of Representatives, Alimosho Federal Constituency, before you-our traditional leaders.

“As one of your children, I want to run in 2023.

“We are here today to receive prayers from your mouth and to solicit more prayers for the actualisation of this dream. I need your blessings.

“It is a fact that you and my late father were tight friends and inseparable while he was alive, supporting me now for this will not be a misplaced priority. I also want you to know that, I will not disappoint you if given the support.

“The main decision makers will eventually call on you as owners of the land to know more about me, that is why we started from our home. I have remained with the progressives ever since I joined politics.”

The prince said that he had done quite a lot to bring ease to constituents across the constituency without holding any public office.

The aspirant, who lauded one of the APC Leaders, Sen. Bola Tinubu, said that if given the opportunity, he would contribute his quota to the betterment of the constituency and the country as a whole.

Balogun said his love for the people had made him grade some roads, empower marketers as well as many students by providing free school buses, school kits and other things.

“I will not take the traditional rulers for granted, I will not also take the chiefs for granted. I will not take the constituents for granted. I will not take the politicians in the constituency for granted.

“When I serve a single term and you assess the way I represent you, you will be the ones to tell me to continue for another term.

“If we fail you, you should not give us another term. We have the intention to do it well and better for the good of all indigenes and residents.

“I am not going there to enrich myself but to stand for my people and better their lot,” he added.

According to him, he plans to engage unemployed youths in farming, and that land has been acquired for the purpose in Ogun.

“We need your support and prayers. Carry me, back me up and help me.

” I am going for a representation that you our traditional rulers and be people will be proud of. I will not let you down because where will I run to if I fail. My father’s house is there.”

Balogun said that though aspirants for the seat were many, he had the capacity, competence, vision and strength.

In his response, Oba Gbadamosi, who prayed for Balogun’s success on his ambition, called for harmonisation of all groups to help streamline things for the emergence of the rightful representative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other traditional rulers at the event included Oba Azeez Gbadabiu, the Onikotun of Ikotun land; Oba Jimoh Hammed Orelope, the Elegbeda of egbeda; Oba Samuel Awoyemi, Onimeran of Meran kingdom; Oba Nureni Alani, the Onijegun of Ijegun among other chiefs in the axis. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

