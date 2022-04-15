2023: Lagos PDP developing ambitious winning attitude – Senatorial aspirant

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, a PDP Senatorial aspirant for Lagos Central District, says the party is developing an ambitious winning attitude ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Pearse made the remarks while declaring his intention to contest for the party’s ticket for Lagos State Central Senatorial District seat in the National Assembly, on Thursday at the PDP Secretariat in Lagos Mainland Local Government.

According to him, for the first time in 20 years, the political climate in the state is more favourable for the party to secure victory.

Pearse said: “And the path of PDP to victory in Lagos State has never been clearer than now.

“Many members of the factions within the party are ready to cross over to PDP, following the example of Lagos4Lagos.The political climate could hardly be more favourable for Lagos State PDP.

“For the first time in a long time, we have the tacit encouragement of our party at the national level, and the unwavering support of Gov. Seyi Makinde, the leader of our party in the South-West zone.

“Lagos State PDP is developing a new attitude. It is an ambitious attitude. It is a winning attitude. I align myself with that attitude completely.

“With this winning mentality, and with your support, by the grace of God, I will win this senatorial race to become the senator representing Lagos Central, come 2023.”

Pearse, the 2019 Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), said that PDP despite lingering issues, was united under the Philip Ivoji- led leadership.

Speaking on his chances, Pearse said that party delegates had assured him that they would never again vote for aspirants whose strategy was to win the primaries, collect election day funding and go to sleep on the day of elections.

On his mission if finally elected into the Senate, the aspirant said that he was resolved to ensure that Lagos State was granted a special mega city status.

“This will help the state in handling the pressures placed on it by mass migration of population, as well as the Federal Government pressures on state infrastructure, including roads and bridges,” he said.

The aspirant said he would also work with his other colleagues to ensure that full autonomy was granted Lagos State over inland waterways.

The chieftain promised to work to reinvigorate abandoned Federal Government projects such as Apapa Port Community Infrastructure, Lekki- Epe Coastal Road, and Badagry Deep Seaport Project.

He pledged to press for restructuring of the Nigerian Federation, decentralisation of federal offices to states for ease of access as well as the diversification of the economy.

Pearse pledged devotion to the service of residents of Lagos Central and not to any leader or private interest.

He said that his efforts on behalf of the district would be communicated to the residents through regular Town Hall meetings.

“If I am blessed enough to win the PDP primaries and go on to become the senator in 2023, I pledge to do all I can to achieve unprecedented results for the benefit of Lagos residents in general,” he added. (NAN)

