2023: Labour Party tasks youths on peaceful elections

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The Labour Party (LP), Kuje Area Council chapter, has called on the youths in Nigeria to shun violence and ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the general elections in the country.

The Chairman of the Kuje Labour Party, Mr Oguh Hyginus, made the call during a campaign rally at Kwakwu electoral ward in Kuje on Monday.

Hyginus noted that the future of Nigeria is bigger than individual ambitions, advising the youths to prevent anything that would mar the elections on Saturday.

According to him, the party has commenced an enlightenment campaign targeted at educating the youths on ways to ensure peaceful and successful elections.

“As young people, we must remember there is a great future ahead of us and posterity will never forget the decision we make today.

“I want to enjoin Nigerian youths to go and verify our candidate and to also come out en-mass to vote for reliable candidate on Saturday.

“Vote the Presidential candidate Peter Obi, his Vice Yusuf Datti Baba, Senatorial candidate for FCT Hajiya Ireti Kingibe, House of Representative Abuja South Ohiomero Joy and Joshua Obika Amac/Bwari constituency.

“We enjoin you all to join this force and bring positive change and move Nigeria to a better height to end poverty and suffering in the country.

“As we make our perspectives, choices, and different views but the ultimate interest of a standing Nigeria should be our utmost priority,” he said.

He stressed that the future of Nigeria lied in the hands of the young people, and urged them to promote peace during and after the elections. (NAN)