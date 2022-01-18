2023: Kwara North APC declares support for AbdulRazaq

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara North Senatorial District have declared their support for the relection of Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that party stakeholders from Moro, Edu, Kaiama, Patigi and Baruten Local Government Areas took the decision at a meeting in Bode Sa’aadu on Tuesday.

They lauded the giant strides of the governor in the last three years, noting that the zone has never had it good until he assumed office.

Speaking at the event, Mr Salihu Danladi, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, described the programme as a stakeholders’ engagement aimed at appreciating the efforts of the governor in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“There are agitations going on by some association of politicians, who have failed Kwara North in the past to take us back more and more.

“Our people are saying no, we want to move forward and by the grace of God, we will continue to move forward,” Dalandi said.

The speaker urged the people to reject the opposition’s agenda of zoning their governorship ticket to Kwara North.

While appealing to AbdulRazaq to declare his ambition for another term, he urged members of the party to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) as the potent weapon to measure the positive impact of the present administration on the senatorial district.

He assured the people that the senatorial district would continue to witness more developments in all sectors as embedded in the 2022 budget presented to the state legislature.

In his remark, the senator representing Kwara North, Alhaji Sadiq Umar, said the masses were satisfied with the performance of the governor and would leave no stone unturned in the bid to return him back to the office.

Among other dignitaries at the event were the lawmakers representing all the local governments at the National Assembly, commissioners, Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairmen and party leaders. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

