2023: Kwara Hausa/Fulani community adopts NNPP guber candidate

By Olayinka Owolewa

The Hausa/Fulani Community at Ajase-Ipo in Kwara has adopted Prof. Oba AbdulRaheem, the Governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), in the upcoming general elections.

The leader of the Hausa/Fulani community in Kwara, Alhaji Shehu Garba, made this known while receiving AbdulRaheem during a campaign tour to the area on Monday.

Garba lamented that successive administrations in the state had failed to add any value to their lives.

“We ask for the Ajase-Ipo Kara market be fenced, they didn’t do it. We left the ruling party because the All Progressives Congress (APC) was not doing well and we are fully in support of NNPP now.

“They are not paying us, we are spending our money, yet no support from them.

“I’m Seriki (the leader of the community) and I have not received a kobo since over 20 years that I have been in the position.

“We have no water, no school, no support from the government at all, we built our Palace and mosque with our own money.”

According to him, the community had resolved to support NNPP, saying they wouldn’t have received APC or PDP the way they did to AbdulRaheem.

Addressing the community earlier as part of his campaign tour to Irepodun Local Government Area of the state, AbdulRaheem promised to make the Ajase-Ipo Kara market more habitable, if elected.

He said he won’t neglect the Hausa/Fulani community in Kwara, assuring them that he will not steal public funds like his predecessors.

The former Vice Chancellor of University of Ilorin also promised to construct a security fence for the market as requested by the community.

Abdulraheem, the Talba of Ilorin, thanked them for supporting the party and urged them to vote for all the NNPP candidates from the President to the state House of Assembly. (NAN)