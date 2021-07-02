2023: Kwara Fire Service pledges to support lNEC

The Kwara Fire Service has pledged to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) towards successful conduct of the 2023 general election and beyond.

The Director of the State Fire Service, Mr Falade Olumuyiwa, made the promise in llorin on Friday when the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kwara, Alhàji Attahiru Madami, paid him a courtesy visit.

According to the director, the successful conduct of any reliable and acceptable poll in the country cannot be achieved by lNEC alone without inputs from other stakeholders.

Olumuyiwa assured the commissioner that the state fire service would continue to render its service as done in previous elections to ensure success of the polls.

“We are always supportive to lNEC during elections by deploying personnel and other logistics for successful conduct of elections and this will be sustained,’’ the director said.

Olumuyiwa described as unfortunate the reported burning of lNEC offices in some states, assuring that the service will guard against such ugly incidents in Kwara.

He said the installation of modern communication gadgets would soon be completed for the state fire service to enable it communicate freely to all nooks and cranies of the state.

Madani had earlier solicited the support of the fire service in preventing and protecting fire disasters at INEC offices and facilities.

The commissioner also urged the state fire service to support the electoral umpire to conduct free, fair and acceptable elections. (NAN)

