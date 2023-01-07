2023: Kwara CP visits INEC, assures of adequate protection

By Bushrah Yusuf-Badmus

The Commissioner of Police in Kwara, Mr Paul Odama, has assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state of adequate protection of its facilites and personnel.

Odama gave the assurance when he paid an unscheduled visit to the state INEC headquarters in Ilorin on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odama and his team were received by the Commission’s Head of Department, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Mr Yinusa Musa, who conducted the them round.

The police boss said the visit to the commission was to ensure that the security arrangements in and around its facilities are watertight in readiness for the task ahead.

Some of the equipment inspected by the commissioner included BVAS machines, computers and other election materials.

Odama, who commended the policemen and other security men on duty, also advised the officers to be alert at all times and be very sensitive to happenings around them.

He reiterated the commitment of the force toward providing a secured environment for a peaceful and hitch-free conduct of the 2023 elections in the state.

Odama was also accompanied by his deputy, Mr Adekimi Ojo. (NAN)