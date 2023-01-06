2023: Kwankwaso a man of tenacity, strong believer in Nigeria—Soludo 

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Chukwuna Soludo of Anambra has described Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as a man of tenacity and a strong believer in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Awka by Mr Christian Aburime, Press Secretary to Soludo.

Soludo also described the candidate as an exemplary public figure, and added that the nation needed leaders who truly believed in the country.

The governor said the country was in a serious situation and that time had come for progressives to begin to think of the ordinary person.

“I have always said that those who have something to offer should offer it through public service, public service is the biggest philanthropy.

“My position is that everyone should be allowed to canvas freely and allow the people to make their choice.

“We wish you best of luck in this movement, though I have been intensely focused on what is going on in my party.”

The governor noted that the Southeast people were blessed but with lots of challenges, noting that all they needed were people who strongly believed in the country as leaders.

He said Nigeria had the potential of being among the top seven best economies in the world.

“The hard work is beyond the election, whoever wins, will need to sit down and bring out people of like minds to form a government that can transform this country,

“In Anambra and indeed, the Southeast, we pride ourselves as being republicans and that is freedom to converse, we are itinerant people who cannot afford to be an intolerant tribe.

“Large population of our people are in Kano. Igbo people are great stakeholders in all the places. Anambra is blessed and we are trying everything to make it work.

“Election is not a do or die affair, everybody should campaign freely,” Soludo further said.

Earlier Kwankwaso, said that he was in Anambra in furtherance of his consultations ahead of the February presidential election, and to unveil his campaign offices.

The NNPP presidential candidate lauded Soludo’s development initiatives while thanking him for the warm reception.

He said he and candidates of the party for other elective political positions were presenting themselves to reverse the challenges of insecurity, economic crises and others in the country.

According to him, you are someone we’ve worked closely with over the years, I am sure this visit will go a long way in reinforcing our good relationship. (NAN)